Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Ethernet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Ethernet, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Ethernet market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Ethernet companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Ethemet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Mobbus TCP/IP

POWERLINK

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Electric Power

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Belden

Westermo

Siemens

Phoenix Contact

Red Lion Controls

Moxa

Rockwell Automation

Cisco

Beckhoff automation

Schneider Electric

Kyland

Transcend

Advantech

WAGO Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Ethernet market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Ethernet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Ethernet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Ethernet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Ethernet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Industrial Ethernet Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Industrial Ethernet Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ethemet/IP

2.2.2 Ethemet/IP

2.2.3 EtherCAT

2.2.4 Mobbus TCP/IP

2.2.5 POWERLINK

2.2.6 Other

2.3 Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Industrial Ethernet Segment by Application

2.4.1 Electric Power

2.4.2 Transportation

2.4.3 Oil & Gas

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Industrial Ethernet by Players

3.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…continued

