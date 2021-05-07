Europe Electronic Power Steering Market Expected To Reach US$ 12387.43 million by 2020: Business Market Insights

The electronic power steering market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,256.23 million in 2019 to US$ 12387.43 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Electronic Power Steering Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The integration of IoT in the cars is the next big digital development that persists in the automotive industry. This fact will result in bringing another revolution via the introduction of autonomous vehicles. The self-driving cars/autonomous vehicles that integrates an EPS system to further boost the driving experience of the driver. The quick development of connected cars offers opportunities to both the automotive industry and tech companies. The factor described above of autonomous vehicles is projected to contribute towards the use of EPS in the vehicles. Furthermore, the growing middle-class income group, especially in several fast-growing economies, also has impacted the market growth and provide various profitable business opportunities for the market players. Thus, the EPS market is poised to offer several profitable business market opportunities for market players during the coming years. The growth of the automotive sales continues to play a substantial crucial role in the growth of the Europe market during the past years and is projected to remain significant factor in powering the system demand in the coming years.

In addition to this, the significant presence of existing number of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles across Europe is also expected to provide a steady business growth opportunity for the market players across the developed economies through aftermarket sales and distribution networks. Also, as the economic conditions as well as several automotive OEMs witnessed a disruption in their business conditions following the outbreak of COVID-19 during the early months of 2020. Also, Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technology being adopted in Europe is driving the Europe electronic power steering market.

Leading Europe Electronic Power Steering market Players:

HYUNDAI MOBIS

JTEKT Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHOWA CORPORATION

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Europe Electronic Power Steering market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe Electronic Power Steering market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Europe Electronic Power Steering market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Electronic Power Steering Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

