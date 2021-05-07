Global  Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for year 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Farm Irrigation Systems market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Farm Irrigation Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Flood Irrigation System
Sprinkler Irrigation System
Drip Irrigation System
Micro Irrigation System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Farm
Small and Medium Farm
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Netafim
Trimble
Rivulis Irrigation
The Toro Company
Valmont Industries
Jain Irrigation Systems
Hunter Industries
Rain Bird Corporation
Eurodrip S.A
Lindsay Corporation
Elgo Irrigation Ltd
Grodan
Shanghai Huawei
Microjet Irrigation Systems
EPC Industry
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Farm Irrigation Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Farm Irrigation Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Farm Irrigation Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Farm Irrigation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Farm Irrigation Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS\
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Farm Irrigation Systems Segment by Type
2.2.1 Flood Irrigation System
2.2.3 Drip Irrigation System
2.2.4 Micro Irrigation System
2.3 Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Farm Irrigation Systems Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Farm
2.4.2 Small and Medium Farm
2.5 Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Farm Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
….. continued
