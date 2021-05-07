Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lithium-ion Battery Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Umicore

4R Energy Corp

GEM

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Brunp Recycling

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Batrec

Duesenfeld

Retriev Technologies

OnTo Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Type

2.2.1 LiCoO2 Battery

2.2.3 LiFePO4 Battery

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Marine

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Electric Power

2.5 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…..….….continued

