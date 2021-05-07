Global Assessment Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Assessment Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Assessment Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Assessment Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Assessment Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AON

Talent Plus

Korn Ferry

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

CEB

Cubiks

Aspiring Minds

Performanse

TT Success Insight

DDI

Mettl

MeritTrac

NSEIT

TeamLease

Chandler Macleod

Pearson Vue

IBM

AssessFirst

Prometric

Yardstick

PSI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Assessment Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Assessment Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Assessment Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Assessment Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online Medium

2.3 Assessment Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Assessment Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Entrance Assessment Services

2.4.2 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

2.4.3 Certification Assessment Services

2.5 Assessment Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Assessment Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020))…..….….continued

