Global Digital Transformation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Transformation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Transformation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Transformation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
AI
IoT
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Capgemini Group
Oracle
Microsoft
Cisco
Google
Hewlett Packard
SAP SE
Adobe Systems
Dell
Huawei
Kelltontech Solutions
Hitachi
Fujitsu
Alibaba
Accenture
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Transformation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Transformation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Digital Transformation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Transformation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 AI
2.2.3 IoT
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Digital Transformation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Digital Transformation Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Government
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 IT and Telecom
2.4.5 Manufacturing
2.4.6 Retail
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Digital Transformation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…..….….continued
