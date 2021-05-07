Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Last Mile Delivery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Last Mile Delivery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Last Mile Delivery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

B2C

B2B

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

CEVA Logistics

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

FedEx

Nippon Express

XPO Logistics

GEODIS

DB Schenker Logistics

YTO Express

Toll Holdings

Panalpina

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

China POST

GEFCO

DSV

Agility

Expeditors International of Washington

Yusen Logistics

Sinotrans

STO Express

Dachser

ZTO Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last Mile Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Last Mile Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Last Mile Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Last Mile Delivery Segment by Type

2.2.1 B2C

2.2.2 B2C

2.3 Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Last Mile Delivery Segment by Application

2.4.1 3C Products

2.4.2 Fresh Products

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

