Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Corporate Assessment Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Corporate Assessment Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Corporate Assessment Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Corporate Assessment Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

Domain Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AON

Talent Plus

Korn Ferry

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

CEB

Cubiks

Aspiring Minds

Performanse

TT Success Insight

DDI

Eduquity Career Technologies

NSEIT

Harrison assessments

TeamLease

Chandler Macleod

StrengthsAsia

IBM

AssessFirst

Central Test

Mettl

Beisen

MeritTrac

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Assessment Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corporate Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Assessment Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Corporate Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Corporate Assessment Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Corporate Assessment Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Psychometric Tests

2.2.2 Psychometric Tests

2.2.3 Domain Tests

2.2.4 In-Person Interviews

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Corporate Assessment Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Corporate Assessment Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Recruitment of Frontline Employee

2.4.2 Recruitment of Managers

2.4.3 Internal Assessment and Promotion

2.5 Corporate Assessment Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

