Global Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fantasy Sports market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fantasy Sports, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fantasy Sports market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fantasy Sports companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Hocky

Fantasy Baseball

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Car Racing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Individual Competition

Team Competition

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FanDuel

Sportech

DraftKings

ESPN

CBS

Yahoo

MyFantasyLeague

NFL Fantasy

Bovada

Fox Sports Fantasy Football

Fantrax

Ballr

Fantasy Feud

StarsDraft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fantasy Sports market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fantasy Sports market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fantasy Sports players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fantasy Sports with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fantasy Sports submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Fantasy Sports Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Fantasy Sports Segment by Type

2.3 Fantasy Sports Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Fantasy Sports Segment by Application

2.4.1 Individual Competition

2.4.2 Team Competition

2.5 Fantasy Sports Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Fantasy Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

