Global English Language Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of English Language Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the English Language Learning, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the English Language Learning market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by English Language Learning companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Digital

Through Books

In Person Courses

The segment of English holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 57%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

For Businesses

For Educational & Tests

The institution learners hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 77% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berlitz Languages

EF Education First

Pearson ELT

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Sanako Corporation

Transparent Language

McGraw-Hill Education

Voxy

Rosetta Stone

51talk

Global Education (GEDU)

WEBi

New Oriental

Meten English

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Vipkid

New Channel International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of English Language Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 English Language Learning Segment by Type

2.2.1 Digital

2.2.2 Digital

2.2.3 In Person Courses

2.3 English Language Learning Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global English Language Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 English Language Learning Segment by Application

2.4.1 For Kids and Teens

2.4.2 For Adults

2.4.3 For Businesses

2.4.4 For Educational & Tests

2.5 English Language Learning Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global English Language Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

