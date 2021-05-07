Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Wipro Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Evolv Technologies

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Alibaba

Tencent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

