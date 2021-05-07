Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Transcription Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Transcription Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Transcription Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Transcription Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mmodal

TransPerfect

Nuance Communications

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

Transcend Services

Medi-Script Plus

MTBC

Outsource2india

nThrive

World Wide Dictation

BVS Transtech

Athreon

VIVA Transcription

Same Day transcriptions

Pacific Solutions

GMT

DoctorDocs

Medscribe

Excel Transcriptions

LC Transcription Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Transcription Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Transcription Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Transcription Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Transcription Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Transcription Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medical Transcription Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Transcription Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Outsourcing

2.2.2 Outsourcing

2.3 Medical Transcription Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medical Transcription Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinical Laboratories

2.4.3 Academic Medical Centers

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Medical Transcription Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medical Transcription Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

