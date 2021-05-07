Global Digital Remittance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Remittance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Remittance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Remittance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Remittance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

The segment of digital money transfer holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Other

The migrant labor workforce holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Western Union (WU)

InstaReM

Ria Financial Services

TransferWise

WorldRemit

PayPal/Xoom

Azimo

MoneyGram

TransferGo

Remitly

TNG Wallet

Smiles Mobile Remittance

OrbitRemit

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

Toast Me

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Remittance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Remittance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Remittance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Remittance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Remittance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Digital Remittance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Digital Remittance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Banks Digital Remittance

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Digital Remittance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Migrant Labor Workforce

2.4.2 Study Abroad and Travel

2.4.3 Small Businesses

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Digital Remittance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

