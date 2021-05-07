Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Granular
Intel
SAP
Agribotix
Microsoft
aWhere
The Climate Corporation
Precision Hawk
Taranis
CropX
Gamaya
John Deere
Prospera Technologies
Vision Robotics
Resson
Harvest Croo Robotics
DTN
Cainthus
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Segment by Type
2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Segment by Application
2.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued
