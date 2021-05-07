Global eDiscovery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of eDiscovery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the eDiscovery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the eDiscovery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by eDiscovery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
ECA
Processing
Review
Forensic Data Collection
Legal Hold Management
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Attorneys and Legal Supervisors
Government and Regulatory Agencies
Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec Corporation
FTI Technology
IBM
Exterro
EMC
Xerox Legal Business Services
Kcura Corporation
Epiq Systems
Accessdata
HPE
Zylab
Integreon
Guidance Software
Deloitte
Consilio
DTI
FRONTEO
Kroll Ontrack
Advanced Discovery
KPMG
Lighthouse eDiscovery
Thomson Reuters
UnitedLex
Ricoh
LDiscovery
Veritas
iCONECT Development
Navigant
Recommind
PwC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global eDiscovery market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of eDiscovery market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global eDiscovery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the eDiscovery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of eDiscovery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the eDiscovery?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global eDiscovery Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 eDiscovery Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 eDiscovery Segment by Type
