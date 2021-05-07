Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Last Mile Delivery for Large Items companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs

100 lbs ≤ weight < 200 lbs

200 lbs ≤ weight < 400 lbs

Others

In 2018, 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs accounted for a major share of 41% in the North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3256 M by 2024 from 1344 M in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Home Appliances

Furniture

Sports

Others

In North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market, Home Appliances segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 3859 M by 2024. It means that North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items will be promising in the Home Appliances field in the next couple of years.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

XPO Logistics

FIDELITONE

Ryder

Wayfair

J.B. Hunt Transport

Werner Enterprises

SEKO Logistics

Schneider National

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Last Mile Delivery for Large Items submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Segment by Type

2.2.1 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs

2.2.2 50 lbs ≤ weight < 100 lbs

2.2.3 200 lbs ≤ weight < 400 lbs

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Appliances

2.4.2 Furniture

2.4.3 Sports

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

