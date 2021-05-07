Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pet Cat Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pet Cat Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pet Cat Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pet Cat Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Lifetime Cover is the largest pet cat insurance and its premium is 590.1 M in 2018. Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Adult Cat

Kitten

In 2018, the proportion of global adult cats insured accounted for 83.15% of the total market share, much higher than the proportion of insurance for kitten.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Petplan UK

Petplan North America

Anicom Holding

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Nationwide

Agria

Direct Line Group

ipet Insurance

Crum & Forster

Trupanion

Petplan Australia

iCatdog

PICC

PetSure

Petfirst

Japan Animal Club

Pethealth

Petsecure

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Cat Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pet Cat Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Cat Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Cat Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Cat Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Pet Cat Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pet Cat Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lifetime Cover

2.2.2 Lifetime Cover

2.2.3 Accident-only

2.3 Pet Cat Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Pet Cat Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adult Cat

2.4.2 Kitten

2.5 Pet Cat Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Pet Cat Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

