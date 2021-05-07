Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital English Language Learning, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital English Language Learning market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital English Language Learning companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud based
The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018..
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
For Educational & Tests
For Businesses
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
In the applications, Educational&Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults,Kids and Teens.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Berlitz Languages
EF Education First
Pearson ELT
Inlingua International
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Sanako Corporation
Transparent Language
McGraw-Hill Education
Voxy
Rosetta Stone
51talk
Global Education (GEDU)
WEBi
New Oriental
Meten English
Wall Street English
iTutorGroup
Vipkid
New Channel International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital English Language Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Digital English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital English Language Learning Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premise
2.3 Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Digital English Language Learning Segment by Application
2.4.1 For Educational & Tests
2.4.2 For Businesses
2.4.3 For Kids and Teens
2.4.4 For Adults
2.5 Digital English Language Learning Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued
