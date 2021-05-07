Global Facility Management Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Facility Management Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Facility Management Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Facility Management Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Facility Management Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Outsourced FM

In-house FM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Residential Buildings

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ISS

Ramirent

City Service SE

Dussmann Service

BNTP

Cleanhouse

Cramo

Civinity

CBRE

Granlund

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facility Management Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Facility Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Facility Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Facility Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Facility Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Facility Management Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Facility Management Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Facility Management Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Outsourced FM

2.2.2 In-house FM

2.3 Facility Management Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Facility Management Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Buildings

2.4.2 Public Buildings

2.4.3 Residential Buildings

2.5 Facility Management Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Facility Management Services by Players

…continued

