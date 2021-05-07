Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Auto Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial Auto Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial Auto Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial Auto Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Liability Insurance
Physical Damage Insurance
Others
Physical damage insurance dominated the commercial auto insurance market in 2019, which accounted for over 66.8% market share.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Commercial vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of near 69% in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PICC
CPIC
Progressive Corporation
AXA
Sompo Japan
Ping An
Liberty Mutual Group
Tokyo Marine
Zurich
Travelers Group
Auto Owners Grp.
MAPFRE
Generali Group
Nationwide
Berkshire Hathaway
Aviva
AmTrust NGH
Old Republic International
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Chubb
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Commercial Auto Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Commercial Auto Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Commercial Auto Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Commercial Auto Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Commercial Auto Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Commercial Auto Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liability Insurance
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Commercial Auto Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger Car
2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.5 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued
