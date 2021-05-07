Global Ecotourism Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ecotourism market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ecotourism, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ecotourism market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ecotourism companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Alternative Tourism

Responsible Tourism

Sustainable Tourism

Community Tourism

Sustainable tourism is the dominated type, which accounting for over 45% market share in terms of volume in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

40-50 years people hold an important share in terms of applications with a market share of about 41.37% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Expedia Group

Intrepid travel

Booking Holdings

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

China Travel

Frosch

Travel Leaders Group

AndBeyond

JTB Corporation

Travelopia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ecotourism market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ecotourism market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ecotourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ecotourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ecotourism submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Ecotourism Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Ecotourism Segment by Type

2.2.1 Alternative Tourism

2.2.2 Alternative Tourism

2.2.3 Sustainable Tourism

2.2.4 Community Tourism

2.3 Ecotourism Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ecotourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Ecotourism Segment by Application

2.4.1 Below 20 Years

2.4.2 20-30 Years

2.4.3 30-40 Years

2.4.4 40-50 Years

2.4.5 Above 50 Years

2.5 Ecotourism Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Ecotourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

