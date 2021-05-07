Global Visual Effects Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Visual Effects Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Visual Effects Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Visual Effects Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Visual Effects Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Special Effects
Digital Effects
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Television
Film
Video Game
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Industrial Light and Magic
Framestore
The Mill
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
DNEG
Weta Digital
Digital Domain
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Deluxe Entertainment
Cinesite
Method Studios
Scanline vfx
BUF
Animal Logic
Tippett Studio
Digital Idea
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
Pixomondo
TNG Visual Effects
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Visual Effects Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Visual Effects Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Visual Effects Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Visual Effects Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Visual Effects Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Visual Effects Services Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Visual Effects Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Visual Effects Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Special Effects
2.2.2 Special Effects
2.3 Visual Effects Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Visual Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Visual Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Visual Effects Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Television
2.4.2 Film
2.4.3 Video Game
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Visual Effects Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Visual Effects Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Visual Effects Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
…continued
