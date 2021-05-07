Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Airborne SATCOM business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Airborne SATCOM market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Airborne SATCOM value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

SATCOM Terminals

Transceivers

Airborne Radio

Modems & Routers

SATCOM Radomes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Government & Defense

Commercial

Commercial Aircraft

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aselsan AS

General Dynamics Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

Collins Aerospace

Cobham Limited

Orbit Intelligence

Thales Group

SATPRO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airborne SATCOM market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Airborne SATCOM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airborne SATCOM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airborne SATCOM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Airborne SATCOM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Airborne SATCOM Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Airborne SATCOM Segment by Type

2.2.1 SATCOM Terminals

2.2.3 Airborne Radio

2.2.4 Modems & Routers

2.2.5 SATCOM Radomes

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Airborne SATCOM Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Airborne SATCOM Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government & Defense

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Commercial Aircraft

2.5 Airborne SATCOM Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Airborne SATCOM by Players

3.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Airborne SATCOM Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

