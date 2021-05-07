Ophthalmic Devices Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson

“

The report titled Global Ophthalmic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ophthalmic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ophthalmic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ophthalmic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, TOPCON, Carl Zeiss Meditec, NIDEK, STAAR Surgical, HOYA, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other



The Ophthalmic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Ophthalmic Devices Market Overview

1.1 Ophthalmic Devices Product Overview

1.2 Ophthalmic Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

1.2.2 Cataract Surgical Devices

1.2.3 Glaucoma Surgical Devices

1.2.4 Refractive Surgical Devices

1.2.5 Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ophthalmic Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ophthalmic Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ophthalmic Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ophthalmic Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ophthalmic Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ophthalmic Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ophthalmic Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ophthalmic Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmic Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ophthalmic Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ophthalmic Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Ophthalmic Devices by Application

4.1 Ophthalmic Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ophthalmic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Ophthalmic Devices by Country

5.1 North America Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Ophthalmic Devices by Country

6.1 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ophthalmic Devices Business

10.1 Essilor

10.1.1 Essilor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Essilor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Essilor Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Essilor Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Essilor Recent Development

10.2 Alcon

10.2.1 Alcon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alcon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Alcon Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Essilor Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Alcon Recent Development

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.4 Bausch + Lomb

10.4.1 Bausch + Lomb Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bausch + Lomb Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bausch + Lomb Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bausch + Lomb Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Bausch + Lomb Recent Development

10.5 Haag-Streit

10.5.1 Haag-Streit Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haag-Streit Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Haag-Streit Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Haag-Streit Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Haag-Streit Recent Development

10.6 TOPCON

10.6.1 TOPCON Corporation Information

10.6.2 TOPCON Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TOPCON Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TOPCON Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 TOPCON Recent Development

10.7 Carl Zeiss Meditec

10.7.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Recent Development

10.8 NIDEK

10.8.1 NIDEK Corporation Information

10.8.2 NIDEK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NIDEK Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NIDEK Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 NIDEK Recent Development

10.9 STAAR Surgical

10.9.1 STAAR Surgical Corporation Information

10.9.2 STAAR Surgical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 STAAR Surgical Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 STAAR Surgical Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 STAAR Surgical Recent Development

10.10 HOYA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ophthalmic Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HOYA Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HOYA Recent Development

10.11 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

10.11.1 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ophthalmic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ophthalmic Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ophthalmic Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ophthalmic Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ophthalmic Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ophthalmic Devices Distributors

12.3 Ophthalmic Devices Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

