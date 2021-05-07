Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2027 | Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott

“

The report titled Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Glucose Test Strip report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Glucose Test Strip report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic(Bayer), ARKRAY, I-SENS, Omron, B. Braun, Nipro Diagnostics, 77 Elektronika, AgaMatrix, Infopia, ALL Medicus, Terumo, Hainice Medical, SANNUO, Yicheng, Yuwell, EDAN

Market Segmentation by Product: Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Household



The Blood Glucose Test Strip Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Glucose Test Strip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Glucose Test Strip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Glucose Test Strip market?

Table of Contents:

1 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Overview

1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strip Product Overview

1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glucose Oxidase

1.2.2 Glucose Dehydrogenase

1.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Blood Glucose Test Strip Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Blood Glucose Test Strip Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Glucose Test Strip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Glucose Test Strip as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blood Glucose Test Strip Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Blood Glucose Test Strip Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip by Application

4.1 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Clinic

4.1.3 Household

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip by Country

5.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip by Country

6.1 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip by Country

8.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blood Glucose Test Strip Business

10.1 Roche

10.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Roche Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Roche Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Recent Development

10.2 LIFESCAN

10.2.1 LIFESCAN Corporation Information

10.2.2 LIFESCAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LIFESCAN Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Roche Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.2.5 LIFESCAN Recent Development

10.3 Abbott

10.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.3.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Abbott Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Abbott Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic(Bayer)

10.4.1 Panasonic(Bayer) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic(Bayer) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Panasonic(Bayer) Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Panasonic(Bayer) Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic(Bayer) Recent Development

10.5 ARKRAY

10.5.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

10.5.2 ARKRAY Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ARKRAY Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ARKRAY Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.5.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

10.6 I-SENS

10.6.1 I-SENS Corporation Information

10.6.2 I-SENS Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 I-SENS Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 I-SENS Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.6.5 I-SENS Recent Development

10.7 Omron

10.7.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Omron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Omron Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Omron Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.7.5 Omron Recent Development

10.8 B. Braun

10.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

10.8.2 B. Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 B. Braun Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 B. Braun Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development

10.9 Nipro Diagnostics

10.9.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nipro Diagnostics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nipro Diagnostics Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nipro Diagnostics Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.9.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Development

10.10 77 Elektronika

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Blood Glucose Test Strip Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 77 Elektronika Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development

10.11 AgaMatrix

10.11.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

10.11.2 AgaMatrix Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AgaMatrix Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AgaMatrix Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.11.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

10.12 Infopia

10.12.1 Infopia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Infopia Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Infopia Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Infopia Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.12.5 Infopia Recent Development

10.13 ALL Medicus

10.13.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information

10.13.2 ALL Medicus Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ALL Medicus Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ALL Medicus Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.13.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development

10.14 Terumo

10.14.1 Terumo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Terumo Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Terumo Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Terumo Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.14.5 Terumo Recent Development

10.15 Hainice Medical

10.15.1 Hainice Medical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hainice Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hainice Medical Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hainice Medical Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.15.5 Hainice Medical Recent Development

10.16 SANNUO

10.16.1 SANNUO Corporation Information

10.16.2 SANNUO Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SANNUO Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SANNUO Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.16.5 SANNUO Recent Development

10.17 Yicheng

10.17.1 Yicheng Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yicheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Yicheng Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Yicheng Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.17.5 Yicheng Recent Development

10.18 Yuwell

10.18.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yuwell Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Yuwell Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Yuwell Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.18.5 Yuwell Recent Development

10.19 EDAN

10.19.1 EDAN Corporation Information

10.19.2 EDAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 EDAN Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 EDAN Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

10.19.5 EDAN Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Blood Glucose Test Strip Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Blood Glucose Test Strip Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Blood Glucose Test Strip Distributors

12.3 Blood Glucose Test Strip Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”