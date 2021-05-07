Artificial Eye Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | National Artificial Eye Services(NHS), COS-MEDIC, Second Sight

“

The report titled Global Artificial Eye Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Eye market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Eye market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Eye market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Eye market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Eye report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Eye report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Eye market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Eye market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Eye market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Eye market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Eye market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: National Artificial Eye Services(NHS), COS-MEDIC, Second Sight, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Advanced Artificial Eye, Marie Allen Ocularist, Retina Implant, Pixium Vision, Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye

Market Segmentation by Product: Non-Integrated Implants

Integrated Implants



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Artificial Eye Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Eye market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Eye market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Eye market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Eye industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Eye market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Eye market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Eye market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Eye Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Eye Product Overview

1.2 Artificial Eye Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-Integrated Implants

1.2.2 Integrated Implants

1.3 Global Artificial Eye Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Eye Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Artificial Eye Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Artificial Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Artificial Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Artificial Eye Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Artificial Eye Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Artificial Eye Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Artificial Eye Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Eye Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Eye Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Eye Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Eye Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Eye as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Eye Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Artificial Eye Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Artificial Eye Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Artificial Eye Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Eye Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Artificial Eye Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Artificial Eye by Application

4.1 Artificial Eye Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Artificial Eye Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Artificial Eye Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Eye Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Artificial Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Artificial Eye Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Artificial Eye by Country

5.1 North America Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Artificial Eye by Country

6.1 Europe Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Artificial Eye by Country

8.1 Latin America Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Eye Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Eye Business

10.1 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS)

10.1.1 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Corporation Information

10.1.2 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.1.5 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Recent Development

10.2 COS-MEDIC

10.2.1 COS-MEDIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 COS-MEDIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 COS-MEDIC Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 National Artificial Eye Services(NHS) Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.2.5 COS-MEDIC Recent Development

10.3 Second Sight

10.3.1 Second Sight Corporation Information

10.3.2 Second Sight Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Second Sight Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Second Sight Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.3.5 Second Sight Recent Development

10.4 International Prosthetic Eye Center

10.4.1 International Prosthetic Eye Center Corporation Information

10.4.2 International Prosthetic Eye Center Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 International Prosthetic Eye Center Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 International Prosthetic Eye Center Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.4.5 International Prosthetic Eye Center Recent Development

10.5 Advanced Artificial Eye

10.5.1 Advanced Artificial Eye Corporation Information

10.5.2 Advanced Artificial Eye Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Advanced Artificial Eye Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Advanced Artificial Eye Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.5.5 Advanced Artificial Eye Recent Development

10.6 Marie Allen Ocularist

10.6.1 Marie Allen Ocularist Corporation Information

10.6.2 Marie Allen Ocularist Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Marie Allen Ocularist Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Marie Allen Ocularist Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.6.5 Marie Allen Ocularist Recent Development

10.7 Retina Implant

10.7.1 Retina Implant Corporation Information

10.7.2 Retina Implant Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Retina Implant Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Retina Implant Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.7.5 Retina Implant Recent Development

10.8 Pixium Vision

10.8.1 Pixium Vision Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pixium Vision Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pixium Vision Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pixium Vision Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.8.5 Pixium Vision Recent Development

10.9 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye

10.9.1 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Corporation Information

10.9.2 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Artificial Eye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Artificial Eye Products Offered

10.9.5 Erickson’s Custom Made Artificial Eye Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Artificial Eye Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Artificial Eye Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Artificial Eye Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Artificial Eye Distributors

12.3 Artificial Eye Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

