Global Online Education Service Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Education Service market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Education Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Education Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Education Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Course Recorded
Live Streaming
OBS Live
One-on-one Class
Codecademy
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
School
Training Institutions
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Tencent
CambriLearn
NetEast
Alibaba
Microsoft
Wechat
Facebook
ByteDance
EBS
Google
Vedantu
Tokyo Academics
iTutorGroup
OBS Project
New Oriental Education and Technology
CDEL
N2N Services
TAL
Ambow Education
Tata Interactive Systems
StudioCoast
McGrawHill
Yuuxin
Open Education
Polyv
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Education Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Education Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Education Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Education Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Education Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Education Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Online Education Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Education Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Course Recorded
2.2.2 Course Recorded
2.2.3 OBS Live
2.2.4 One-on-one Class
2.2.5 Codecademy
2.3 Online Education Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Online Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Online Education Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 School
2.4.2 Training Institutions
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Online Education Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Online Education Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Online Education Service by Players
3.1 Global Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Education Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Online Education Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Online Education Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Education Service by Regions
4.1 Online Education Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Education Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Education Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Education Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Education Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Education Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Education Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Education Service Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Education Service Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Online Education Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Education Service Market Size by Application
6.4 China
Continued…
