Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Aeronautical Satcom market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Aeronautical Satcom business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aeronautical Satcom market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Aeronautical Satcom value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
L-Band
FSS Ku-Band
GEO-HTS Ku-band
GEO-HTS Ka-Band
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial Aircraft
Official Aircraft
General Aviation
Military Aircraft
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Satcom Global
Inmarsat Global
AERO-SATCOM
Astronics Corporation
Thales Group
Cobham
Satcom Direct
AirSatOne
Iridium Communications
Honeywell International
BALL CORPORATION
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Garmin
Collins Aerospace
Universal Satcom
Hughes Network Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Aeronautical Satcom market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Aeronautical Satcom market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Aeronautical Satcom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aeronautical Satcom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Aeronautical Satcom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Aeronautical Satcom Segment by Type
2.2.1 L-Band
2.2.2 L-Band
2.2.3 GEO-HTS Ku-band
2.2.4 GEO-HTS Ka-Band
2.3 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Aeronautical Satcom Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial Aircraft
2.4.2 Official Aircraft
2.4.3 General Aviation
2.4.4 Military Aircraft
2.5 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Aeronautical Satcom by Players
3.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Aeronautical Satcom by Regions
4.1 Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Aeronautical Satcom by Countries
Continued…
