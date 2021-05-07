Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Edge Processing in IoT market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge Processing in IoT business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge Processing in IoT market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Edge Processing in IoT value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Processing Hardware

Processing Platform

Processing Solutions and Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing Industry

Medical Care

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Retail and Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems Inc

Oracle

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Nokia Corporation

IBM Corporation

FogHorn Systems Inc

AT＆T Inc

SAP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Nymea

Eurotech

VMware

Bosch

AdLink

Telit

FogHorn

WICASTR

Amazon Web Services

Rigado

Litmus Automation

ClearBlade

SWIM AI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge Processing in IoT market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge Processing in IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge Processing in IoT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge Processing in IoT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge Processing in IoT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge Processing in IoT Segment by Type

2.2.1 Processing Hardware

2.2.3 Processing Solutions and Services

2.3 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge Processing in IoT Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing Industry

2.4.2 Medical Care

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Media and Entertainment

2.4.5 Telecom and IT

2.4.6 Retail and Others

2.5 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge Processing in IoT by Players

3.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Edge Processing in IoT Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Edge Processing in IoT by Regions

4.1 Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Edge Processing in IoT Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Processing in IoT by Countries

7.2 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Edge Processing in IoT Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Processing in IoT by Countries

Continued…

