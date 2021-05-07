Global Automotive Rental Service Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Rental Service market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Rental Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Rental Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Rental Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Short Term Rentals

Long Term Rentals

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commerical Car

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Carcloud

Workadu

TURO

Getaround

Economy Car Rentals

Expedia

Limo Anywhere

Nuvven

Fleet X

Rent Centric

eHi

Didi

Travelport

Avis

HiyaCar

Syfe

easyJet

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Rental Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automotive Rental Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Rental Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Rental Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Rental Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Rental Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Rental Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Short Term Rentals

2.2.2 Short Term Rentals

2.3 Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Rental Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commerical Car

2.5 Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Automotive Rental Service by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Rental Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Rental Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Rental Service by Regions

4.1 Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Rental Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Rental Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Rental Service Market Size by Application

Continued…

