Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
E-commerce
Retail
Manufacturing
Medical Insurance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
HPE
Oracle
Google
AWS
Microsoft
SAS
SAP
Dell Technologies
Teradata
GoodData
IRI
Hitachi Vantara
CenturyLink
Salesforce
Cloudera
Guavus
Qubole
Splunk
1010data
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premise
2.2.2 On-premise
2.3 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 E-commerce
2.4.2 Retail
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.4.4 Medical Insurance
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) by Players
3.1 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) by Regions
4.1 Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by
Countries
5.2 Americas Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) by Countr
Continued…
