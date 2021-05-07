Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Endpoint Security Solutions market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Endpoint Security Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Endpoint Security Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Endpoint Security Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Symantec Corporation
ESET
McAfee
CrowdStrike
Trend Micro Incorporated
Microsoft
Carbon Black
Sophos
F-Secure
Kaspersky
FireEye
Check Point Software
Palo Alto Networks
Panda Security
Cylance
SentinelOne
Malwarebytes
Cisco
Bitdefender
Fortinet
Comodo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Endpoint Security Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Endpoint Security Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Endpoint Security Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Endpoint Security Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Endpoint Security Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise
2.3 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Endpoint Security Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Retail
2.4.4 Transportation
2.4.5 Energy and Utilities
2.4.6 Manufacturing
2.4.7 Education
2.4.8 Others
2.5 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Endpoint Security Solutions by Players
3.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
Continued…
