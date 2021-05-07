Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Eye Tracking Solutions market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Eye Tracking Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Eye Tracking Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Eye Tracking Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tobii AB

Mirametrix Inc.

SensoMotoric Instruments

Seeing Machines

EyeTracking Inc.

SR Research

Ergoneers GmbH

Smart Eye AB

EyeTech Digital Systems

LC Technologies

Pupil Labs GmbH

Fujitsu

Gazepoint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Eye Tracking Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Eye Tracking Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Eye Tracking Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Eye Tracking Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Eye Tracking Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Eye Tracking Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Eye Attached Tracking

2.2.3 Electrooculography

2.3 Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Eye Tracking Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Automotive

2.4.4 Consumer Electronics

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Eye Tracking Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Eye Tracking Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Eye Tracking Solutions by Regions

4.1 Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Eye Tracking Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

Continued…

