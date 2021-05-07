Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Asia-Pacific procurement as-a-service market is expected to reach US$ 1496.8 million by 2027 from US$ 907.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2020 to 2027.

Procurement are of 2 types, including, direct and indirect procurement. The direct procurement is a process that is involved in acquiring various raw materials and goods for final product production. Whereas, in indirect procurement process, the enterprises are involved in purchasing services or supplies that are needed to keep the day-to-day business alive. This comprises things such as acquiring services or buying office supplies, and repairing equipment.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accenture

CAPGEMINI SE

Corbus, LLC

Genpact Ltd

GEP

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Procurement as-a-Service Market.

