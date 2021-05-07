Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex), Ceapro, Fazer Mills

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Insights, Forecast to 2027. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market.

The research report on the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The and United States Oat Beta-Glucan research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Leading Players

Lantmännen Oats, Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex), Ceapro, Fazer Mills, Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd., Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd, Beijing Sanyou

and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Segmentation by Product

Powder

Liquid

and United States Oat Beta-Glucan Segmentation by Application

Food

Health-products

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market?

How will the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global and United States Oat Beta-Glucan market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oat Beta-Glucan Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Health-products

1.3.4 Medicine

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oat Beta-Glucan Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oat Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oat Beta-Glucan Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oat Beta-Glucan Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oat Beta-Glucan Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oat Beta-Glucan Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oat Beta-Glucan Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oat Beta-Glucan Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oat Beta-Glucan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oat Beta-Glucan Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oat Beta-Glucan Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oat Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Oat Beta-Glucan Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Oat Beta-Glucan Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Oat Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oat Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oat Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oat Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oat Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oat Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oat Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oat Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oat Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lantmännen Oats

12.1.1 Lantmännen Oats Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lantmännen Oats Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lantmännen Oats Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lantmännen Oats Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.1.5 Lantmännen Oats Recent Development

12.2 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex)

12.2.1 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex) Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex) Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.2.5 Swedish Oat Fiber (Naturex) Recent Development

12.3 Ceapro

12.3.1 Ceapro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ceapro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ceapro Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ceapro Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.3.5 Ceapro Recent Development

12.4 Fazer Mills

12.4.1 Fazer Mills Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fazer Mills Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fazer Mills Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fazer Mills Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.4.5 Fazer Mills Recent Development

12.5 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd. Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd. Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.5.5 Guangzhou Sinocon Food Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.6.5 Guangye L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd

12.7.1 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.7.5 Guangzhou Beta Health Biological technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Beijing Sanyou

12.8.1 Beijing Sanyou Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beijing Sanyou Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Beijing Sanyou Oat Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Beijing Sanyou Oat Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.8.5 Beijing Sanyou Recent Development

13.1 Oat Beta-Glucan Industry Trends

13.2 Oat Beta-Glucan Market Drivers

13.3 Oat Beta-Glucan Market Challenges

13.4 Oat Beta-Glucan Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oat Beta-Glucan Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

