Non-GMO Soybean Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 |including Australia, Japan, and all of the countries in the European Union

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Non-GMO Soybean Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Non-GMO Soybean market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Non-GMO Soybean market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Non-GMO Soybean market.

The research report on the global Non-GMO Soybean market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Non-GMO Soybean market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Non-GMO Soybean research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Non-GMO Soybean market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Non-GMO Soybean market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Non-GMO Soybean market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Non-GMO Soybean Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Non-GMO Soybean market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Non-GMO Soybean market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Non-GMO Soybean Market Leading Players

GMO is an acronym that stands for genetically modified organisms. A GMO is a food product that has been changed in some way on the genetic level. Most developed nations do not consider GMOs to be safe. In more than 60 countries around the world, including Australia, Japan, and all of the countries in the European Union, there are significant restrictions or outright bans on the production and sale of GMOs.There are many health and environmental risks with genetically modified (GM) Soybean . As a result of these risks, worldwide people are demanding non-genetically modified (NON-GMO) Soybean. Global Non-GMO Soybean key players include Amaggi, Yuwang Group, Puris Proteins, Primavera, Sojaprotein,Grain Millers, Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Espartina S.A., Sinograin, etc. Global top nine manufacturers hold a share over 3.5%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, Plain Non-GM Soybeans is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Human Consumption, followed by Animal Feed, etc. The global Non-GMO Soybean market size is projected to reach US$ 38740 million by 2027, from US$ 21320 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027. In terms of production side, this report researches the Non-GMO Soybean production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Non-GMO Soybean by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Non-GMO Soybean market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Non-GMO Soybean market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Non-GMO Soybean markets such as North America, Europe, China, Latin America and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are United States, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Non-GMO Soybean market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Non-GMO Soybean market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Non-GMO Soybean market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Non-GMO Soybean market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Non-GMO Soybean market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Non-GMO Soybean market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Non-GMO Soybean market by each application segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:, Amaggi, Yuwang Group, Puris Proteins, Primavera, Sojaprotein, Grain Millers, Inc., Clarkson Grain Company, Espartina S.A., Sinograin Market

Non-GMO Soybean Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Non-GMO Soybean market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Non-GMO Soybean market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Non-GMO Soybean Segmentation by Product

Plain Non-GM Soybeans

RTRS-Certified Non-GM Soybeans

Organic Non-GM Soybeans Market

Non-GMO Soybean Segmentation by Application

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Non-GMO Soybean market?

How will the global Non-GMO Soybean market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Non-GMO Soybean market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Non-GMO Soybean market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Non-GMO Soybean market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Plain Non-GM Soybeans

1.2.3 RTRS-Certified Non-GM Soybeans

1.2.4 Organic Non-GM Soybeans

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Animal Feed

1.3.3 Human Consumption

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Non-GMO Soybean Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Non-GMO Soybean Industry Trends

2.5.1 Non-GMO Soybean Market Trends

2.5.2 Non-GMO Soybean Market Drivers

2.5.3 Non-GMO Soybean Market Challenges

2.5.4 Non-GMO Soybean Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-GMO Soybean Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-GMO Soybean Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Non-GMO Soybean by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Non-GMO Soybean Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-GMO Soybean as of 2020)

3.4 Global Non-GMO Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-GMO Soybean Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-GMO Soybean Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-GMO Soybean Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Non-GMO Soybean Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Non-GMO Soybean Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Non-GMO Soybean Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-GMO Soybean Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Non-GMO Soybean Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Non-GMO Soybean Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Non-GMO Soybean Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amaggi

11.1.1 Amaggi Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amaggi Overview

11.1.3 Amaggi Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Amaggi Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.1.5 Amaggi Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amaggi Recent Developments

11.2 Yuwang Group

11.2.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Yuwang Group Overview

11.2.3 Yuwang Group Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Yuwang Group Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.2.5 Yuwang Group Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Yuwang Group Recent Developments

11.3 Puris Proteins

11.3.1 Puris Proteins Corporation Information

11.3.2 Puris Proteins Overview

11.3.3 Puris Proteins Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Puris Proteins Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.3.5 Puris Proteins Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Puris Proteins Recent Developments

11.4 Primavera

11.4.1 Primavera Corporation Information

11.4.2 Primavera Overview

11.4.3 Primavera Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Primavera Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.4.5 Primavera Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Primavera Recent Developments

11.5 Sojaprotein

11.5.1 Sojaprotein Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sojaprotein Overview

11.5.3 Sojaprotein Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sojaprotein Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.5.5 Sojaprotein Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Sojaprotein Recent Developments

11.6 Grain Millers, Inc.

11.6.1 Grain Millers, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Grain Millers, Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Grain Millers, Inc. Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Grain Millers, Inc. Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.6.5 Grain Millers, Inc. Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Grain Millers, Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Clarkson Grain Company

11.7.1 Clarkson Grain Company Corporation Information

11.7.2 Clarkson Grain Company Overview

11.7.3 Clarkson Grain Company Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Clarkson Grain Company Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.7.5 Clarkson Grain Company Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Clarkson Grain Company Recent Developments

11.8 Espartina S.A.

11.8.1 Espartina S.A. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Espartina S.A. Overview

11.8.3 Espartina S.A. Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Espartina S.A. Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.8.5 Espartina S.A. Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Espartina S.A. Recent Developments

11.9 Sinograin

11.9.1 Sinograin Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sinograin Overview

11.9.3 Sinograin Non-GMO Soybean Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Sinograin Non-GMO Soybean Products and Services

11.9.5 Sinograin Non-GMO Soybean SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Sinograin Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Non-GMO Soybean Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Non-GMO Soybean Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Non-GMO Soybean Production Mode & Process

12.4 Non-GMO Soybean Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Non-GMO Soybean Sales Channels

12.4.2 Non-GMO Soybean Distributors

12.5 Non-GMO Soybean Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

“