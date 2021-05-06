Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2028

Intra-amniotic infection is a common occurrence in pregnant women, which affects both the mother and baby. Intra-amniotic infection is also known as chorioamnionitis. The incidence is high at lower gestational ages. The main mechanism for intra-amniotic infection is projected to be the ascending bacterial infection from the maternal genital tract. Intra-amniotic infection is the inflammatory process that mainly affects the chorioamniotic membrane, umbilical cord and the fetus. The intra-amniotic infection is associated with symptoms such as fever, uterine tenderness, and foul smelling amniotic fluid. If the treatment is not given at proper time the patient may develop severe complications of intra-amniotic infection such as still birth, cerebral palsy, preterm premature rupture of membrane. The standard treatment recommended for intra-amniotic infection includes antibiotic therapies. The antibiotics are given in various combinations depending upon the duration of pregnancy such as intrapartum and postpartum. Alternative therapies such as prophylaxis and diet modification may provide symptomatic relief and prevent recurrence, but are recommended along with standard antibiotics. Ampicillin and gentamicin are commonly recommended antibiotics for intra-amniotic infection. The polymicrobial intra-amniotic infection is confirmed by pathological tests such as gram staining, glucose level and histological evidence of placental infection.

Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global intra-amniotic infection treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment types and end users.

Based on treatment types, the global intra-amniotic infection treatment market is segmented as:

Therapeutics Ampicillin/ Sulbactam Ampicillin Gentamicin Clindamycin Metronidazole Vancomycin Cefazolin

Surgery C-section



Based on end users, the intra-amniotic infection treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital and Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E- commerce

Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market: Overview

Several antibiotics are used for the treatment of intra-amniotic infection, but Metronidazole (Flagyl) by Pfizer is the most commonly used antibiotic, as it crosses the placental barrier and enters the fetal circulation rapidly, which is expected to fuel the growth of the therapeutics segment. Changes is lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to growing prevalence of intra-amniotic infection. In the upcoming years, the global intra-amniotic infection treatment market is expected to witness entry of new market players, which would increase the competition.

Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global intra-amniotic infection treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold large revenue share in the global intra-amniotic infection market primarily due to increasing prevalence of intra-amniotic infection, growing investment in the healthcare sector and increasing awareness among the general population regarding intra-amniotic infection treatments. In addition, improved living conditions and health care initiatives by governing bodies are factors expected to fuel the growth of the intra-amniotic infection treatment market in Latin America. Western Europe followed by Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fast-growing regional market for intra-amniotic infection treatment.

Intra-amniotic Infection Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global intra-amniotic infection treatment market are Pfizer limited, Max cure drugs and pharmaceutical Ltd, Zydus cadila healthcare Ltd., Cipla Limited, and Aristopharma Ltd., among others.

