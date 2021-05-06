Oxygen Absorbers Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Overview

Chemical absorbers are used to control oxygen deterioration rate and thus, find application in the food, pharmaceutical and packaging industry where they are used to avert deterioration of packaged food, pharmaceutical and many other products.

Oxygen when in contact with packaged food products causes alterations in color as well as reeking odors. Plastic packaging solution in comparison with glass and metal containers provide least chances to eliminate oxygen from packaged foods. Oxygen absorbers are basically irreversible chemical absorbers that effectively decrease the aerobic environment to 0% oxygen thus drastically extending the shelf life of packaged food products. In comparison with vacuum packaging, the sachets of oxygen absorbers does not crushed or squeezed the food products making it simple to use. Oxygen absorbers are also used to prevent corrosion in fabricated metal equipment caused by liquefied oxygen, such as in steam boilers. In addition, oxygen absorbers are also used to control corrosion during industrial process, such as during extraction, distillation and treatment in waste-water plants where salt water is produced in enormous quantity.

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Segmentation

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, its applications and end users.

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

Metallic Oxygen Absorbers Ferrous Iron Others

Non-Metallic Oxygen Absorbers Organic material Others



The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of applications of oxygen absorbers into:

One-sided (S1S) Oxygen absorbers

Both-side / Two-sided (S2S) Oxygen absorbers

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Lenin Fabric & Textile Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others Industries (Sugar Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, etc.)

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Regional Outlook

People’s tendency to avoid spoilage of packaged food products is expected to largely propel the growth of the oxygen absorbers market over the forecast period. Leading manufacturers in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, etc. are carrying out extensive research & development work to upgrade their protective packaging solutions offering. Moreover, developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Turkey, etc., are also are expected to be lucrative markets for oxygen absorbers in the coming years.

Countries in Middle East & Africa region are projected to offer untapped growth potential owing to substantial growth in demand for packaged food products in the region.

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Key Players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global oxygen absorbers market are:

DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Henkel AG & Co

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Sealed Air Corporation

Arkema Group

Sorbead India

Innospec Inc.

Accepta Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

GE Water & Process Technologies

Clariant International Ltd.

Plastichem (PTY) LTD

PolyOne Corporation

Kemira OYJ

The oxygen absorbers report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on oxygen absorbers provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The oxygen absorbers report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

