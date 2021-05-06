Biobanks Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2027

The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 80.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.
The comprehensive analysis of the Biobanks market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives.
The Biobanks research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Biobanks market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Biobanks market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Biobanks industry throughout the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of type, storage type, product, specimen type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Disease-Oriented Biobanks
- Population-Based Biobanks
Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Manual Storage
- Automated Storage
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Equipment
- Consumables
- Software
- Services
Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Human Organs
- Human Tissues
- Stem Cells
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Drug Discovery & Clinical Research
- Therapeutics
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Others
Biobanks market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Biobanks Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Biobanks Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Biobanks market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Biobanks industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Biobanks industry till 2027.
