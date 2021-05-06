Organic Baby Food Market Supported by a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023

Global Organic Baby Food Market was valued at $5,834 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $11,592 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Organic baby food has witnessed increased adoption, owing to factors, such as rise in parental concerns over babys nutrition, increase in awareness with respect to the benefits of organic products, improved distribution channels, and eco-friendly farming techniques, which boost the growth of organic baby food products market.

The organic baby food market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in urbanization, rise in birth rates, and improvement in living standards of the consumers. Furthermore, continuous economic development in countries, such as India, China, and Australia, are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market.

The key players profiled in the organic baby food market include Abbott laboratories, Nestl S. A, Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone, Plum organics, The Hein celestial group, North Castle Partners, LLC. HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, and Baby Gourmet Foods Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the market.

Key Findings of the Organic Baby Food Market:

In 2016, the offline mode of sale segment accounted for the maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The organic infant milk formula market accounted for 12.2% share in the global organic baby food market.

China is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific organic baby food market, accounting for more than 28% share in 2016.

