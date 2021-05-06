Thyme Extract Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Increase in the growth of cosmetics trade globally is increasing the demand for herbal products, which is a major factor aiding the growth in demand for thyme extract in the market. Regions, such as North America and Europe, will witness growing demand for thyme extract owing to the increasing consumer base for cosmetics and personal care products. The demand for thyme extract will also pace up over the forecast period due to growing applications of thyme extract as a food flavoring and preserving agent.

Thyme is an aromatic herb derived from the genus Thymus. Extracts from thyme plants are used in many applications owing to their diverse range of properties and versatile applications. Thyme extract is mostly used in cosmetics, fragrances, culinary, pharmaceutical and the food & beverage industry. Increasing trend of personal grooming amongst consumers is fuelling the demand for cosmetics and personal care products, which is boosting the demand for thyme extract in the market. Thyme extract also possesses various medicinal properties, such as anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which is why it is given preference over synthetic substitutes..

Opportunities for Thyme extract Market participants:

The demand for thyme extract will also pace up over the forecast period due to growing applications of thyme extract as a food flavoring and preserving agent. Regions, such as the Asia Pacific, will also witness growing demand for thyme extract due to increasing per capita consumption of consumers and growing food and beverage industry. Thyme extract is also used in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals as thyme extract helps in preventing and curing several ailments. Sensing lucrative growth opportunities, a lot of new market players are anticipated to enter the thyme extract market over the forecast period.

Thyme extract Market: Competitive Analysis

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Thyme extract market are Foodchem International Corporation, The John D. Walsh Company, Inc., The Lebermuth Co., Inc., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, NOW Health Group, Inc., Berjé Inc., Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC,, Inc., Bontoux S.A.S., Treatt Plc, Reincke und Fichtner GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Penta International Corporation and others.

Thyme extract Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global Thyme extract market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages.

Pharmaceuticals

Sore throat

Bronchitis

Lower blood pressure

Improves immunity

Antiseptic

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Valerian market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

