Genomics Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

The global genomics in cancer care market is forecasted to reach USD 39.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The genomics in cancer research market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new disease cases were diagnosed in the U.S., and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of the disease is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with disease, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Sigma Aldrich, and Perkin Elmer, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global genomics in cancer care market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- PCR
- Genome Sequencing
- Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
- Microarray
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Diagnostics
- Personalized Medicine
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
- Others
Genomics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Genomics Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Genomics Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Genomics market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
