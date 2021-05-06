Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Aircraft Gearbox Market” to its research database. The Aircraft Gearbox Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.19% rate from 2021 to 2026.

Timely upgrade of aircraft with new technologies, scheduled maintenance operations of aircraft, and significant fuel are major factor for growth. By aircraft type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into civil aircraft and military aircraft. The civil aircraft segment has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. Increased demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment in market. The aftermarket end-user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The growing commercial aircraft fleet is one of the driving factors in the growth of the aftermarket segment in aircraft gearbox market.

The market in North America is projected to capture the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The aviation & aerospace sector in the North American region is growing steadily, which has consequently created a significant demand for aircraft gearbox. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers and also the primary drivers include increasing military aircraft upgrades, research & development of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the presence of major system and component manufacturers. Major vendors in the market include Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), GE Aviation (US) and Triumph Group (US).

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application

Engine

Turbofan

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Piston engine

Airframe

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type

Accessory Gearbox

Reduction Gearbox

Actuation Gearbox

Tail Rotor Gearbox

Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox

Others

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component

Gear

Housing

Bearings

Others

Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

Civil Aircraft

General aviation aircraft

Commercial passengers

Narrow-body aircraft

Regional transport aircraft

Wide body aircraft

Very large aircraft

Civil helicopters

Military Aircraft

Fighter jets

Military helicopters

Transport carriers

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Russia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What will be the revenue pockets for the market in the next five years?

Who are the leading manufacturers of aircraft gearbox in the global market?

What are the growth prospects of the market?

What are the major drivers impacting the aircraft gearbox market?

What are the latest technological trends in the market?

