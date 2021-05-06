Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Aircraft Gearbox Market” to its research database. The Aircraft Gearbox Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.19% rate from 2021 to 2026.
Timely upgrade of aircraft with new technologies, scheduled maintenance operations of aircraft, and significant fuel are major factor for growth. By aircraft type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into civil aircraft and military aircraft. The civil aircraft segment has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. Increased demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment in market. The aftermarket end-user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The growing commercial aircraft fleet is one of the driving factors in the growth of the aftermarket segment in aircraft gearbox market.
The market in North America is projected to capture the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The aviation & aerospace sector in the North American region is growing steadily, which has consequently created a significant demand for aircraft gearbox. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers and also the primary drivers include increasing military aircraft upgrades, research & development of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the presence of major system and component manufacturers. Major vendors in the market include Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), GE Aviation (US) and Triumph Group (US).
Aircraft Gearbox Market, By End User
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application
Engine
Turbofan
Turboshaft
Turboprop
Piston engine
Airframe
Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type
Accessory Gearbox
Reduction Gearbox
Actuation Gearbox
Tail Rotor Gearbox
Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox
Others
Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component
Gear
Housing
Bearings
Others
Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type
Civil Aircraft
General aviation aircraft
Commercial passengers
Narrow-body aircraft
Regional transport aircraft
Wide body aircraft
Very large aircraft
Civil helicopters
Military Aircraft
Fighter jets
Military helicopters
Transport carriers
Regional Analysis
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Russia
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What will be the revenue pockets for the market in the next five years?
- Who are the leading manufacturers of aircraft gearbox in the global market?
- What are the growth prospects of the market?
- What are the major drivers impacting the aircraft gearbox market?
- What are the latest technological trends in the market?
