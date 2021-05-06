Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.
The comprehensive analysis of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry.
The Infectious Disease Diagnostics research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry throughout the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Disease Type, End-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Consumables
- Instruments & analyzers
- Software & services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Traditional diagnostic technique
- Molecular diagnostic technique
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hepatitis
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Tuberculosis (TB)
- Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)
- Influenza
- Human Papillomavirus
- Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Reference Laboratories
- Hospital/Clinical Laboratories
- Academic/Research Institutes
- Physician Offices
- Others
Infectious Disease Diagnostics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
