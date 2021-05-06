Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The nerve ablation devices market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering pain. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NIH in recent year approx. 40 million adults are suffering from severe pain and approx. 25.3 million of adult’s population are suffering from pain every day for previous 3 months.

Likewise, the number of patients being diagnosed for pain due to arthritis are 54.4 million, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the U.S., which is consequently expected to boost the growth of the market for nerve ablation devices. However, the high cost of nerve ablation devices is the prime factor expected to hamper the growth of the nerve ablation devices market.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to hold major share in the global nerve ablation devices market due to growing patient pool suffering from pain and improved medical system with reimbursement scenario.

Latin America is expected to have slow growth as the awareness about nerve ablation devices is low as compared to other geographies. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global market as the adoption of nerve ablation devices among patient and healthcare professionals has increased. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to have lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increasing patient pool suffering from pain and improving medical infrastructure.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Key Players

The global market for nerve ablation devices market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nerve ablation devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical (sub. of Abbott), AtriCure, Inc., AngioDynamics, Stryker, and Halyard Health, Inc., among others.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global nerve ablation devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Microwave Nerve Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Devices

Thermosphere Nerve Ablation Devices

Based on application, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Chronic Pain

Lower Back Pain

Others

Based on end users, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

