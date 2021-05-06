Antioxidants Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape

Antioxidants Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $4,531 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.42% during the period. In the natural antioxidants category, vitamin E segment accounted for more than one-third share of the global volume in 2015.

Antioxidant is one of the major ingredients used in the food & beverage industry. It is used in the dairy farming industry in animal feed additive to improve the yield of milk. Increase in demand for synthetic antioxidants and rosemary extract, plummeting costs of antioxidants, and rise in demand for antioxidants in the food & beverage industry are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Natural antioxidants have been gaining popularity in the developed economies, as they are more effective and less toxic. The rosemary extract segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth potential, and create lucrative opportunities for market players in the near future.

KEY FINDINGS OF ANTIOXIDANTS MARKET:

In 2015, the Vitamin E segment dominated the global market with more than one-third of the total share by volume.

The natural antioxidant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% during 20162022.

The rosemary extract segment in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period.

In 2015, butylated hydroxy anisole (BHA) segment occupied the major share in the global market, accounting for about half of the total volume.

The synthetic antioxidant market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global market, accounting for more than one-third share in 2015, followed by Europe and North America. However, the LAMEA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period due to nutrition deficiency among people in some countries in the region coupled with growing health awareness.

The leading market players profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, E. I. DuPont El Nemours and Company, Barentz International BV, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., and Naturex S.A.

