Global Floating Rig Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Floating Rig market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Floating Rig business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Floating Rig market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Floating Rig, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Floating Rig market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Floating Rig companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Jackup

Semi-Submersibles

Drillships

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-Deepwater

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Transocean

Ensco

Nabors Industries

Seadrill

Noble Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Floating Rig consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Floating Rig market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Floating Rig manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Floating Rig with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Floating Rig submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Floating Rig Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Floating Rig Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Floating Rig Segment by Type

2.2.1 Jackup

2.2.2 Semi-Submersibles

2.2.3 Drillships

2.3 Floating Rig Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Floating Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Floating Rig Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Floating Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Floating Rig Segment by Application

2.4.1 Shallow Water

2.4.2 Deepwater

2.4.3 Ultra-Deepwater

2.5 Floating Rig Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Floating Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Floating Rig Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Floating Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Floating Rig by Company

3.1 Global Floating Rig Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Floating Rig Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Floating Rig Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Floating Rig Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Floating Rig Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Floating Rig Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Floating Rig Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Floating Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Floating Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Floating Rig Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Floating Rig by Regions

4.1 Floating Rig by Regions

4.2 Americas Floating Rig Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Floating Rig Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Floating Rig Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Floating Rig Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Floating Rig Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Floating Rig Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Floating Rig Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Floating Rig Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Floating Rig Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Floating Rig Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Floating Rig Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Floating Rig Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Floating Rig Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Floating Rig by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Floating Rig Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Floating Rig Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Floating Rig Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Floating Rig Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Floating Rig Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

….continued

