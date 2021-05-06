Global Forage Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Forage Machinery market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forage Machinery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forage Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Forage Machinery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Forage Machinery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Forage Machinery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Mowers

Balers

Forage Harvesters

Rakes

Tedders

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household Use

Farms Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AGCO

Krone

Alois Pöttinger

CNH Industrial

Deere and Company

CLAAs

Foton Lovol

Kubota

IHI

Buhler Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forage Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Forage Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forage Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forage Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forage Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Forage Machinery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Forage Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Forage Machinery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mowers

2.2.2 Balers

2.2.3 Forage Harvesters

2.2.4 Rakes

2.2.5 Tedders

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Forage Machinery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Forage Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Forage Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Forage Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Forage Machinery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household Use

2.4.2 Farms Use

2.5 Forage Machinery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Forage Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Forage Machinery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Forage Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Forage Machinery by Company

3.1 Global Forage Machinery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Forage Machinery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Forage Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Forage Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Forage Machinery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Forage Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Forage Machinery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Forage Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Forage Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Forage Machinery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Forage Machinery by Regions

4.1 Forage Machinery by Regions

4.2 Americas Forage Machinery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Forage Machinery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Forage Machinery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Forage Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Forage Machinery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Forage Machinery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Forage Machinery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Forage Machinery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Forage Machinery Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Forage Machinery Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Forage Machinery Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Forage Machinery Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Forage Machinery Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forage Machinery by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Forage Machinery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Forage Machinery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Forage Machinery Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Forage Machinery Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Forage Machinery Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

….continued

