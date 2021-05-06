Global Welding Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Welding Machinery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Welding Machinery, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Welding Machinery market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Welding Machinery companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Arc Welding Machine

Gas Welding/Cutting Machine

Resistance Welding Machine

Laser Welding Machine

Ultrasonic Welding Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automobile Industry

Shipping Industry

Equipment Manufacturing

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Colfax

Doncasters Group

Fronius

Lincoln Electric

Air Products and Chemicals

ITW

Carver Machine Works

American Torch Tip

Daihen

Arc Machines

Hugong

NIMAK

Kokuho

Panasonic

Kobe Steel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Welding Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Welding Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Welding Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Welding Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Welding Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Welding Machinery Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Welding Machinery Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Welding Machinery Segment by Type

2.2.1 Arc Welding Machine

2.2.2 Gas Welding/Cutting Machine

2.2.3 Resistance Welding Machine

2.2.4 Laser Welding Machine

2.2.5 Ultrasonic Welding Machine

2.3 Welding Machinery Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Welding Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Welding Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Welding Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Welding Machinery Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automobile Industry

2.4.2 Shipping Industry

2.4.3 Equipment Manufacturing

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Welding Machinery Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Welding Machinery Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Welding Machinery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Welding Machinery Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Welding Machinery by Company

3.1 Global Welding Machinery Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Welding Machinery Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Welding Machinery Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Welding Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Welding Machinery Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Welding Machinery Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Welding Machinery Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Welding Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Welding Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Welding Machinery Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Welding Machinery by Regions

4.1 Welding Machinery by Regions

4.2 Americas Welding Machinery Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Welding Machinery Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Welding Machinery Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Welding Machinery Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Welding Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Welding Machinery Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Welding Machinery Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Welding Machinery Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Welding Machinery Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

..…continued.

