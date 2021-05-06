Aircraft Engines Market Is Projected To Witness Single-digit CAGR During Forecast Period

Aircraft Engines Market Introduction & Dynamics

Aircraft engines are primary propulsion devices that produce the necessary thrust to generate lift for the aircraft to fly. These aircraft engines were synonymous in design to reciprocating engines used in automobiles but in the present world, a shift from reciprocating engines to jet aircraft engines has been observed.

This lucrative growth rate is estimated to fuel the demand for aircraft engines over the forthcoming years in the global market. Furthermore, with the increasing disposable income, a large chunk of population is finding air travel an affordable option which is in turn driving the aircraft engines market.

Aircraft Engines Market Segmentation

The aircraft engines market can be segmented in a number of ways. Some of the prominent basis of classification being product type, sales channel and application.

On the basis of product type, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Turbofan

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Piston Based

On the basis of sales channel, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

On the basis of application, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Narrow body aircraft Wide body aircraft Very large body aircraft Regional aircraft

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Recreational Aviation

Important doubts related to the Aircraft Engines Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Aircraft Engines Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft engines market, identified across the value chain include:

Continental Motors Group

Safran Aircraft Engines

General Electric Co.

Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies Corporation)

IAE International Aero Engines AG

United Engine Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Motor Sich JSC

AVIC Aircraft Corporation Ltd.

Aero Engine Corporation of China

MTU Aero Engines AG

Barnes Group Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

